biomimicry

Some Bats Buzz Like Hornets to Deter Predators
The behavior is the first example of a mammal mimicking a more-dangerous species.
Image of the Day: Enamel Repair
Nicoletta Lanese
| Sep 3, 2019
| 1 min read
Scientists engineered a new material that could be developed for use in treating tooth decay.
Eel-bot
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 26, 2018
| 1 min read
University of California, San Diego, graduate student Caleb Christianson explains the development of his eel-inspired robot.
Image of the Day: Cocoon
Sukanya Charuchandra
| May 23, 2018
| 1 min read
Researchers have taken inspiration from wild silk moths to craft fibers that can transport images.
The Biggest DNA Origami Structures Yet
Abby Olena, PhD
| Dec 6, 2017
| 3 min read
Three new strategies for using DNA to generate large, self-assembling shapes create everything from a nanoscale teddy bear to a nanoscale Mona Lisa.
Image of the Day: Deep Sea Fangs
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Dec 1, 2017
| 1 min read
Scientists are taking a close look at fish skeletons for inspiration to solve engineering problems.
Meet the Transgenic Silkworms That Are Spinning Out Spider Silk
Catherine Offord
| Oct 1, 2017
| 5 min read
Researchers explore genetic engineering to produce super-tough fibers.
Will Komodo Dragons Yield the Next Blockbuster Antibiotic?
Jef Akst
| May 1, 2017
| 4 min read
The giant lizards have numerous microbicidal compounds in their blood.
New Gecko-Inspired Adhesive
Jef Akst
| Apr 6, 2016
| 2 min read
Flexible patches of silicone that stick to skin and conduct electricity could serve as the basis for a new, reusable electrode for medical applications.
Mimicry Muses
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Aug 1, 2015
| 2 min read
The animal world is full of clever solutions to bioengineering challenges.
Inspired by Nature
Daniel Cossins
| Aug 1, 2015
| 10+ min read
Researchers are borrowing designs from the natural world to advance biomedicine.
RoboSpleen
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 31, 2015
| 1 min read
Witness a bioinspired device developed by researchers at Harvard’s Wyss Institute to treat sepsis.
Mollusk Mockup
Molly Sharlach
| Feb 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Researchers develop a “micro-scallop” meant to glide through biological fluids by opening and closing a pair of silicone shells.
Shell Games
Molly Sharlach
| Jan 31, 2015
| 1 min read
See how scallop locomotion informed the design of a microscopic robot that could one day navigate our circulatory systems.
Sonic Experiment
Jef Akst
| Jan 29, 2015
| 2 min read
An artist takes advantage of muscle-mimicking polymers to manipulate sounds.
Shrimp-Inspired Cancer Camera
Bob Grant
| Oct 6, 2014
| 2 min read
Researchers have developed a tumor imaging device based upon the visual system of a crustacean.
Squid-Inspired Electric Elastomer
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Sep 17, 2014
| 1 min read
Polymer changes color and texture in response to remote signals.
Obscured Like an Octopus
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Aug 20, 2014
| 2 min read
Cephalopod skin inspires engineers to design sheets of adaptive camouflage sensors.
Organelle Architecture
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Dec 1, 2013
| 3 min read
There’s beauty in a cell’s marriage of structure and function.
Flu Fights Dirty
Hayley Dunning
| Sep 1, 2012
| 2 min read
Mimicking a host-cell histone protein offers flu a sneaky tactic to suppress immune response.
