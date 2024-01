A study of bumble bees exposed to levels of radiation equivalent to those existing in Chernobyl hotspots shows that the insects’ reproduction takes a hit.

Insects Might Be More Sensitive to Radiation than Thought

Insects Might Be More Sensitive to Radiation than Thought

Insects Might Be More Sensitive to Radiation than Thought

A study of bumble bees exposed to levels of radiation equivalent to those existing in Chernobyl hotspots shows that the insects’ reproduction takes a hit.

A study of bumble bees exposed to levels of radiation equivalent to those existing in Chernobyl hotspots shows that the insects’ reproduction takes a hit.