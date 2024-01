When coated with positively charged particles, the bacteria shuttled antigens out of tumors and activated the immune system, a study finds.

Modified Salmonella Revs Immune Response, Combats Tumors in Mice

When coated with positively charged particles, the bacteria shuttled antigens out of tumors and activated the immune system, a study finds.

