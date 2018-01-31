ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Beetle Evolution
Plants, fungi, and bacteria likely contributed to insect diversity.
Image of the Day: Nuclei Hoarders
Carolyn Wilke | Feb 21, 2019 | 1 min read
When lacking certain enzymes that help plants coordinate cell division, Arabidopsis thaliana cells grow and collect multiple nuclei.
Image of the Day: Puzzle Plants
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Mar 19, 2018 | 1 min read
The jigsaw-shape cells found in the epidermis of many plants may serve to reduce mechanical stress on cell walls.
Bacterial Cell Envelope Size is Key to Membrane Stress Response
Diana Kwon | Mar 1, 2018 | 2 min read
Transmission of stress signals in E. coli is dependent on the distance between its inner and outer membranes.
Infographic: Skotomorphogenesis Versus Photomorphogenesis
Kerry Grens | Jan 31, 2018 | 1 min read
Pectin fragments may signal plant cells to maintain a type of growth suited to darkness.
