ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Beetle Evolution
Plants, fungi, and bacteria likely contributed to insect diversity.
Image of the Day: Beetle Evolution
Image of the Day: Beetle Evolution
Plants, fungi, and bacteria likely contributed to insect diversity.
Plants, fungi, and bacteria likely contributed to insect diversity.
Home
Subjects
cell wall
cell wall
Image of the Day: Nuclei Hoarders
Carolyn Wilke
| Feb 21, 2019
| 1 min read
When lacking certain enzymes that help plants coordinate cell division,
Arabidopsis thaliana
cells grow and collect multiple nuclei.
Image of the Day: Puzzle Plants
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Mar 19, 2018
| 1 min read
The jigsaw-shape cells found in the epidermis of many plants may serve to reduce mechanical stress on cell walls.
Bacterial Cell Envelope Size is Key to Membrane Stress Response
Diana Kwon
| Mar 1, 2018
| 2 min read
Transmission of stress signals in
E. coli
is dependent on the distance between its inner and outer membranes.
Infographic: Skotomorphogenesis Versus Photomorphogenesis
Kerry Grens
| Jan 31, 2018
| 1 min read
Pectin fragments may signal plant cells to maintain a type of growth suited to darkness.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT