Tiny doses of maternal poo mixed with breast milk and given to Cesarean-born infants makes their gut microbiota resemble those of babies born vaginally.

Fecal Transfer from Moms to Babies After C-Section: Trial Results

Fecal Transfer from Moms to Babies After C-Section: Trial Results

Fecal Transfer from Moms to Babies After C-Section: Trial Results

Tiny doses of maternal poo mixed with breast milk and given to Cesarean-born infants makes their gut microbiota resemble those of babies born vaginally.

Tiny doses of maternal poo mixed with breast milk and given to Cesarean-born infants makes their gut microbiota resemble those of babies born vaginally.