ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Microbial Menace in Cancer Patients
Fyza Shaikh investigates how microbes shape cancer patients’ health and recovery.
Microbial Menace in Cancer Patients
Microbial Menace in Cancer Patients
Fyza Shaikh investigates how microbes shape cancer patients’ health and recovery.
Fyza Shaikh investigates how microbes shape cancer patients’ health and recovery.
Home
Subjects
checkpoint inhibitor
checkpoint inhibitor
Turning up the Heat on Brain Tumors
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Jul 17, 2023
| 3 min read
Oncolytic viruses can help glioblastoma respond to immunotherapy.
Chek-Mate for Gliomas
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| May 22, 2023
| 3 min read
New research may make immunotherapy possible for hard-to-treat brain tumors.
A Novel High-Throughput Screening Assay for Identifying Anticancer Lead Compounds
BellBrook Labs
| Oct 13, 2022
| 1 min read
The Transcreener dAMP Exonuclease Assay reliably locates compounds that antagonize TREX1.
How Cancer Circumvents the Immune System
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Bio-Techne
| Dec 15, 2021
| 1 min read
Dario Vignali and Peter Westcott will explore the importance of understanding immune-cancer mechanistic interactions for developing therapeutic approaches.
Training Immune Cells to Be Cancer Killers
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Nov 12, 2021
| 4 min read
A career-altering experience as a cancer patient motivated one researcher to design more potent immunotherapies.
Checking Checkpoints for Treating Cancer
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Mar 31, 2021
| 1 min read
Researchers devise strategies to improve checkpoint inhibitor therapy and predict patient response.
Tuberculosis Can Emerge After Cancer Immunotherapy
Ashley Yeager
| Apr 1, 2019
| 4 min read
At least a handful of patients have developed active TB after receiving cancer treatment designed to boost the immune system’s antitumor response.
Contending with Resistance in Cancer Immunotherapy
Marissa Fessenden
| Apr 1, 2019
| 7 min read
Researchers describe ways to study how cancer cells evade therapies that harness the immune system.
Infographic: CAR-T Cells in Solid Versus Liquid Cancers
Kerry Grens
| Apr 1, 2019
| 2 min read
Tumor accessibility, heterogeneity, and microenvironment vary between the two classes of malignancies.
More Cancer Mutations, Better Immunotherapy Outcomes
Catherine Offord
| Jan 15, 2019
| 2 min read
Immune checkpoint inhibitors are generally most effective against tumors with more genetic mutations, according to a new study, although the relationship isn’t true for all cancers.
Fecal Transplant Heals Colitis Caused by Immunotherapy
Anna Azvolinsky
| Nov 12, 2018
| 4 min read
A case study of two patients with advanced cancer shows it might be possible to avoid a common and severe side effect of immunotherapy treatment.
Drug Cocktail Slows Progress of Aggressive Breast Cancer
Ashley P. Taylor
| Oct 22, 2018
| 2 min read
Checkpoint inhibition combined with chemotherapy gives patients with triple-negative metastatic breast cancer about two months more time without significant tumor growth, a study finds.
James Allison and Tasuku Honjo Win Nobel Prize
Ashley Yeager and Kerry Grens
| Oct 1, 2018
| 3 min read
The immunologists, honored with the 2018 award in Physiology or Medicine, pioneered immunotherapy, which harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer.
Opinion: Learning from Immunotherapy’s Recent Failures
Luis Felipe Campesato
| Aug 1, 2018
| 6 min read
The promise of immunotherapy is real. We now need to figure out how to maximize the number of patients the approach benefits.
Immunotherapy More Effective in Men: Study
Kerry Grens
| May 18, 2018
| 2 min read
Women with metastatic cancer who were treated with a checkpoint inhibitor had a smaller benefit than did men.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT