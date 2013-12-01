ADVERTISEMENT
Competition and Cooperation of Cheese Rind Microbes Exposed
Ashley Yeager
| Jan 1, 2019
| 4 min read
Transposon mutagenesis give scientists a rare look at the most important interactions within microbial communities.
Cheese Helped Fuel Early Farmers in Europe
Shawna Williams
| Dec 1, 2018
| 4 min read
Scientists have found traces of the dairy product in 7,200-year-old pottery in Croatia.
Image of the Day: Bacterial Highways
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Jan 25, 2018
| 1 min read
Fungal pathways in cheese rinds affect the composition of bacterial communities residing there.
Stinky Cheese
Bob Grant
| Dec 1, 2013
| 2 min read
Researchers collaborate to create fermented food products using microbes harvested from some malodorous parts of the human body.
