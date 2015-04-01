ADVERTISEMENT
human embryo human-monkey
First Human–Monkey Chimeras Developed in China
The researchers aim to grow transplantable human organs from primate embryos.
Scientists Create First Human-Pig Chimeric Embryos
Diana Kwon | Jan 26, 2017 | 4 min read
While the hope is to one day grow organs for transplantation into people, several technical and ethical challenges remain.
Mice Develop with Human Stem Cells
Karen Zusi | Dec 21, 2015 | 2 min read
Human embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells participated normally in early mouse embryo development in a recent study.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | Dec 1, 2015 | 2 min read
December 2015's selection of notable quotes
Contributors
Jenny Rood | Apr 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the April 2015 issue of The Scientist.
From Many, One
Elena E. Giorgi | Apr 1, 2015 | 10+ min read
Diverse mammals, including humans, have been found to carry distinct genomes in their cells. What does such genetic chimerism mean for health and disease?
