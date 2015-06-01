ADVERTISEMENT
Blue stethoscope resting on a pile of folders filled with papers
Ivermectin (Still) Lacks Scientific Support as a COVID-19 Drug
A Cochrane review bolsters scientists’ advice that ivermectin should not be used against the disease outside of clinical trials, while a study claiming to have found beneficial effects in patients was withdrawn following allegations of data manipulation.
clinical trial design

Pandemic Accelerates Trend Toward Remote Clinical Trials
Jef Akst | May 1, 2021 | 8 min read
Now more than ever before, recruiting patients for a research study doesn’t have to mean getting them to leave their homes.
High Risk of Bias in Early COVID-19 Studies: Meta-Analysis
Max Kozlov | Jan 14, 2021 | 5 min read
Few peer-reviewed clinical papers on the pandemic contained original data, and many of those that did had poor experimental design.
Opinion: Emergency Use Authorizations Are a Threat to Science 
Kevin J. Tracey and Christina Brennan | Dec 1, 2020 | 4 min read
As COVID-19 therapies get emergency-use green lights, the Biden administration must organize a therapeutic review board to help identify what’s working and what’s not.
A Challenge Trial for COVID-19 Would Not Be the First of Its Kind
Jef Akst | Oct 8, 2020 | 9 min read
Although scientists debate the ethics of deliberately infecting volunteers with SARS-CoV-2, plenty of consenting participants have been exposed to all sorts of pathogens in prior trials.
convalescent plasma covid-19 coronavirus pandemic antibodies sars-cov-2 fda emergency use authorization india randomized controlled trial
Indian Study Shows No Survival Benefit of Plasma in COVID-19
Alakananda Dasgupta | Sep 15, 2020 | 5 min read
A randomized controlled trial on the use of convalescent plasma therapy to treat coronavirus infections—the first in the world to be completed—yields disappointing results, but some doctors are not discouraged.
COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Trials
The Scientist Staff | Aug 18, 2020 | 1 min read
UPenn’s Katharine Bar discusses ongoing clinical trials to explore the efficacy of treating patients with plasma from individuals who have recovered from an infection.
Two COVID-19 Clinical Trials Seek to Enroll Pregnant Women
Jef Akst | Jul 20, 2020 | 5 min read
Upon seeing pregnant women sick with COVID-19 at a University of Pennsylvania hospital, researchers there wrote trial protocols for blood transfusions to treat the disease that include expecting mothers.
a gloved hand holds a vial labeled "SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, COVID-19"
Support for Vaccine Challenge Trials Gains Momentum
Shawna Williams | May 11, 2020 | 2 min read
The idea of deliberately infecting volunteers with SARS-CoV-2 has garnered significant attention as a potential avenue to speedier development, as the World Health Organization weighs in with recommendations.
The Latest Drug Trials for Coronavirus
Ashley Yeager | Feb 18, 2020 | 2 min read
Under careful watch of the World Health Organization, doctors will test a range of COVID-19 therapies, including HIV and flu antivirals, blood plasma infusions, and traditional Chinese medicines.
A New Way to Establish Cause and Effect in Epidemiology?
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Jan 1, 2020 | 7 min read
A technique called Mendelian randomization is overturning the conclusions of observational studies in public health. But researchers question whether the method can overcome its fundamental limitations.
Interactive: Biomarkers in Blood Provide a Window into the Brain
Shawna Williams | Dec 1, 2019 | 1 min read
A look at some of the circulating molecules that may indicate various Alzheimer’s pathologies and serve as the bases of noninvasive tests for the disease.
The Hunt for a Blood Test for Alzheimer’s Disease
Shawna Williams | Dec 1, 2019 | 10 min read
Researchers hope circulating biomarkers will enable earlier detection and better monitoring of the neurodegenerative disorder—and perhaps help usher in new treatments.
Industry Partners Extensively Involved in Trials They Fund
Catherine Offord | Oct 5, 2018 | 2 min read
A new study suggests that sponsors downplay their influence when reporting trials carried out in collaboration with academic researchers.
Opinion: Improving FDA Evaluations Without Jeopardizing Safety and Efficacy
John D. Loike and Jennifer Miller | Feb 1, 2017 | 4 min read
What can be done to lower development costs and drug prices?
Opinion: Why Most TBI Studies Fail
Donald Stein | Feb 24, 2016 | 3 min read
Thoughts on how to redesign clinical trials for traumatic brain injury
NCI Gets Personal
Bob Grant | Jun 2, 2015 | 2 min read
The National Cancer Institute is launching a Phase 2 trial matching patients with specific mutations to drugs tailored to those genetic changes.
Clinical Matchmaker
Kate Yandell | Jun 1, 2015 | 8 min read
Enrolling the right patient population could be key to a successful clinical trial.
