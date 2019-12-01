Infographic

Interactive: Biomarkers in Blood Provide a Window into the Brain

A look at some of the circulating molecules that may indicate various Alzheimer’s pathologies and serve as the bases of noninvasive tests for the disease.

Shawna Williams
| 1 min read
LISA CLARK

Researchers are investigating a host of molecules found in the blood that could reveal pathological processes in the brain. Here are some examples.

  • Shawna Williams

    Shawna was an editor at The Scientist from 2017 through 2022. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Colorado College and a graduate certificate in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Previously, she worked as a freelance editor and writer, and in the communications offices of several academic research institutions. As news director, Shawna assigned and edited news, opinion, and in-depth feature articles for the website on all aspects of the life sciences. She is based in central Washington State, and is a member of the Northwest Science Writers Association and the National Association of Science Writers.

December 2019

December 2019

Markers of Alzheimer's

Hints about brain health can be found in the blood

Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
