collection

Wildfire Overtakes University of Cape Town Campus
Wildfire Overtakes University of Cape Town Campus
Priceless collections of books, manuscripts, and personal papers have been lost.
Wildfire Overtakes University of Cape Town Campus
Wildfire Overtakes University of Cape Town Campus

Priceless collections of books, manuscripts, and personal papers have been lost.

Priceless collections of books, manuscripts, and personal papers have been lost.

Yet Another Brazilian Museum Suffers Fire, Loss Of Specimens
Lisa Winter | Jul 3, 2020 | 2 min read
The Natural History Museum and Botanical Garden is still assessing the damage from a June 15 fire.
Slideshow: Scads of Microbes Now Stored at Scripps
Jef Akst | Jan 9, 2020 | 1 min read
Take a peek at one of the biggest collections of bacteria and fungi in the world.
a photo of ampules stored in wire racks
Scripps Acquires Pfizer’s Massive Microbial Library
Jef Akst | Jan 9, 2020 | 5 min read
The East Coast campus of the research institute received shipments of freeze-dried or frozen samples of more than 210,000 microbial strains, which scientists plan to mine for potentially useful natural products.
The Narluga: New Insights from Old Bones
Ashley Yeager | Oct 1, 2019 | 4 min read
DNA analysis of a bizarre, 30-year-old whale skull serves as a reminder of the secrets that museum specimens keep about the natural world.
What Was Lost in the Fire that Destroyed Brazil’s Largest Museum
Marcia Triunfol | Sep 4, 2018 | 2 min read
Scientists work to help relocate colleagues who lost everything.
