ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Wildfire Overtakes University of Cape Town Campus
Priceless collections of books, manuscripts, and personal papers have been lost.
Wildfire Overtakes University of Cape Town Campus
Wildfire Overtakes University of Cape Town Campus
Priceless collections of books, manuscripts, and personal papers have been lost.
Priceless collections of books, manuscripts, and personal papers have been lost.
Home
Subjects
collection
collection
Yet Another Brazilian Museum Suffers Fire, Loss Of Specimens
Lisa Winter
| Jul 3, 2020
| 2 min read
The Natural History Museum and Botanical Garden is still assessing the damage from a June 15 fire.
Slideshow: Scads of Microbes Now Stored at Scripps
Jef Akst
| Jan 9, 2020
| 1 min read
Take a peek at one of the biggest collections of bacteria and fungi in the world.
Scripps Acquires Pfizer’s Massive Microbial Library
Jef Akst
| Jan 9, 2020
| 5 min read
The East Coast campus of the research institute received shipments of freeze-dried or frozen samples of more than 210,000 microbial strains, which scientists plan to mine for potentially useful natural products.
The Narluga: New Insights from Old Bones
Ashley Yeager
| Oct 1, 2019
| 4 min read
DNA analysis of a bizarre, 30-year-old whale skull serves as a reminder of the secrets that museum specimens keep about the natural world.
What Was Lost in the Fire that Destroyed Brazil’s Largest Museum
Marcia Triunfol
| Sep 4, 2018
| 2 min read
Scientists work to help relocate colleagues who lost everything.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT