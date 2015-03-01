ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
The Researchers Who Pivoted to COVID-19: One Year On
The Scientist
checks in on scientists who switched gears to combat the pandemic.
The Researchers Who Pivoted to COVID-19: One Year On
The Researchers Who Pivoted to COVID-19: One Year On
The Scientist
checks in on scientists who switched gears to combat the pandemic.
The Scientist
checks in on scientists who switched gears to combat the pandemic.
Home
Subjects
crowdsourcing
crowdsourcing
Researchers from All Over the World Pitch In to Fight COVID-19
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 7, 2020
| 2 min read
Scientists are lending their expertise—whatever it may be—to help develop tests, medical devices, and other tools to try to save lives during the pandemic.
Crowdsourced Protein Simulation Exceeds Supercomputers’ Power
Shawna Williams
| Apr 15, 2020
| 2 min read
Folding@Home, currently focused on deciphering the workings of SARS-CoV-2, is the first project to have exascale-level computational muscle.
Old Mouse, Young Mouse
The Scientist
Staff
| Feb 1, 2019
| 1 min read
Meet the new AI tool that may help researchers to develop reliable biomarkers of aging by analyzing photos of mice.
Understanding What Makes a Successful Crowdfunding Campaign
Jim Daley
| May 1, 2018
| 4 min read
Researchers at the Rare Genomics Institute look at how families finance the cost of diagnostic exome sequencing.
13-Million-Person Family Tree Reveals Stories of Human History
Ashley Yeager
| Mar 1, 2018
| 2 min read
Crowdsourced data from Geni.com, which includes the actor Kevin Bacon, answers questions about marriage, migration, and more.
A Snake Species Not Seen Alive for 64 Years Appears in Brazil
Ignacio Amigo
| Jun 1, 2017
| 4 min read
Locals helped researchers find the extremely rare boa.
Pooling Consumer Genetic Data, Researchers ID Links to Depression
Alison F. Takemura
| Aug 2, 2016
| 2 min read
Access to data from thousands of genotyping customers helped scientists detect novel associations with the disorder across the genome.
Beneficial Stats
Aimee Swartz
| Mar 1, 2015
| 4 min read
Statisticians who normally crunch numbers to forecast trends in the food-service industry turn their attention to bettering treatment of ALS.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT