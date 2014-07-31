culture Friday

Subscribe
Slime Mold in Residence
Ashley P. Taylor
| Mar 2, 2018
| 3 min read
At Hampshire College, students and faculty use the amoeba
Physarum polycephalum
—both a “visiting scholar” and a model organism—to examine human societal and political quandaries.
DNA as an Artistic Medium
Kate Yandell
| Oct 26, 2016
| 3 min read
An artist creates images on electrophoresis gels using exhibition visitors’ pooled genetic material.
Double Take: Science-Inspired Art
Ashley P. Taylor
| Oct 24, 2016
| 2 min read
An ongoing exhibition at Pace University in New York City features paintings and sculptures that relate to math, physics, and biology.
Five Days, Five Science Plays
Chris Tachibana
| Jul 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Seattle-based science writers and playwrights collaborated to produce theatrical works in a week.
Invertebrates “All Around Us”
Tracy Vence
| Jun 12, 2016
| 2 min read
Artists and scientists collaborate to highlight the importance of insects and arachnids.
Anti-Vax Flick Pulled from Film Festival
Tracy Vence
| Mar 28, 2016
| 1 min read
Tribeca Film Festival organizers reverse their decision to screen a documentary by discredited researcher Andrew Wakefield.
Simulating Scientific Sabotage, For Fun
Tracy Vence
| Jan 29, 2016
| 2 min read
With a card game, researchers make light of the “wacky aspects of scientific research.”
Channeling Animals
Molly Sharlach
| Nov 24, 2015
| 3 min read
Artists reinterpret structures built by birds, insects, and corals in a new exhibit.
Exploring the Inner Universe
Ashley P. Taylor
| Nov 6, 2015
| 3 min read
A new American Museum of Natural History exhibit introduces visitors to the microbes within their bodies.
Review: Sacred Stories, Genetic Privacy Collide
Ajai Raj
| Aug 17, 2015
| 3 min read
Cherished myths and merciless facts clash in a one-act play.
For the Love of Plants
Kenny Coogan
| Jul 9, 2015
| 2 min read
Meet botanical illustrator Mindy Lighthipe, who practices environmental activism through art.
Botanical Art
Kenny Coogan
| Jul 9, 2015
| 1 min read
Scientific illustrator Mindy Lighthipe’s interest in insects inspired her to begin drawing plants.
TS Picks: May 26, 2015
Tracy Vence
| May 26, 2015
| 2 min read
Delayed citations; exploring the microbiome with art; why do scientists cheat?
Extremophiles on Display
Ashley P. Taylor
| Apr 2, 2015
| 2 min read
A new American Museum of Natural History exhibit highlights the incredible range of conditions under which life on Earth survives.
Microbial Masterpieces
Jenny Rood
| Feb 12, 2015
| 2 min read
Artist Anicka Yi explores the beauty of bacteria.
Q&A: A Taste for Science
Tracy Vence
| Feb 9, 2015
| 3 min read
A conversation with biophysicist Christophe Lavelle
Sonic Experiment
Jef Akst
| Jan 29, 2015
| 2 min read
An artist takes advantage of muscle-mimicking polymers to manipulate sounds.
Neuroimaging Graces Times Square
Kerry Grens
| Nov 26, 2014
| 1 min read
A film showcasing stunning images of brain structures is lighting up New York City billboards for three minutes each night.
Inside a Painter’s Brain
Ajai Raj
| Oct 24, 2014
| 2 min read
Dean Cercone shares the cortical correlates of his creative process as part of a neuroscience-inspired exhibition.
Anatomical Art
Eli Chen
| Jul 31, 2014
| 1 min read
Through her Street Anatomy blog, medical illustrator Vanessa Ruiz has connected with a diverse array of arists who draw inspiration from the human body.
