culture Friday

Slime Mold in Residence
Ashley P. Taylor | Mar 2, 2018 | 3 min read
At Hampshire College, students and faculty use the amoeba Physarum polycephalum—both a “visiting scholar” and a model organism—to examine human societal and political quandaries.  
DNA as an Artistic Medium
Kate Yandell | Oct 26, 2016 | 3 min read
An artist creates images on electrophoresis gels using exhibition visitors’ pooled genetic material.
Double Take: Science-Inspired Art
Ashley P. Taylor | Oct 24, 2016 | 2 min read
An ongoing exhibition at Pace University in New York City features paintings and sculptures that relate to math, physics, and biology.
Five Days, Five Science Plays
Chris Tachibana | Jul 1, 2016 | 3 min read
Seattle-based science writers and playwrights collaborated to produce theatrical works in a week.
Invertebrates “All Around Us”
Tracy Vence | Jun 12, 2016 | 2 min read
Artists and scientists collaborate to highlight the importance of insects and arachnids.
Anti-Vax Flick Pulled from Film Festival
Tracy Vence | Mar 28, 2016 | 1 min read
Tribeca Film Festival organizers reverse their decision to screen a documentary by discredited researcher Andrew Wakefield.
Simulating Scientific Sabotage, For Fun
Tracy Vence | Jan 29, 2016 | 2 min read
With a card game, researchers make light of the “wacky aspects of scientific research.”
Channeling Animals
Molly Sharlach | Nov 24, 2015 | 3 min read
Artists reinterpret structures built by birds, insects, and corals in a new exhibit.
Exploring the Inner Universe
Ashley P. Taylor | Nov 6, 2015 | 3 min read
A new American Museum of Natural History exhibit introduces visitors to the microbes within their bodies. 
Review: Sacred Stories, Genetic Privacy Collide
Ajai Raj | Aug 17, 2015 | 3 min read
Cherished myths and merciless facts clash in a one-act play.
For the Love of Plants
Kenny Coogan | Jul 9, 2015 | 2 min read
Meet botanical illustrator Mindy Lighthipe, who practices environmental activism through art.
Botanical Art
Kenny Coogan | Jul 9, 2015 | 1 min read
Scientific illustrator Mindy Lighthipe’s interest in insects inspired her to begin drawing plants.
TS Picks: May 26, 2015
Tracy Vence | May 26, 2015 | 2 min read
Delayed citations; exploring the microbiome with art; why do scientists cheat?
 
Extremophiles on Display
Ashley P. Taylor | Apr 2, 2015 | 2 min read
A new American Museum of Natural History exhibit highlights the incredible range of conditions under which life on Earth survives. 
Microbial Masterpieces
Jenny Rood | Feb 12, 2015 | 2 min read
Artist Anicka Yi explores the beauty of bacteria.
Q&A: A Taste for Science
Tracy Vence | Feb 9, 2015 | 3 min read
A conversation with biophysicist Christophe Lavelle
Sonic Experiment
Jef Akst | Jan 29, 2015 | 2 min read
An artist takes advantage of muscle-mimicking polymers to manipulate sounds.
Neuroimaging Graces Times Square
Kerry Grens | Nov 26, 2014 | 1 min read
A film showcasing stunning images of brain structures is lighting up New York City billboards for three minutes each night.
Inside a Painter’s Brain
Ajai Raj | Oct 24, 2014 | 2 min read
Dean Cercone shares the cortical correlates of his creative process as part of a neuroscience-inspired exhibition.
Anatomical Art
Eli Chen | Jul 31, 2014 | 1 min read
Through her Street Anatomy blog, medical illustrator Vanessa Ruiz has connected with a diverse array of arists who draw inspiration from the human body.
