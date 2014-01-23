ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. de novo genes

de novo genes

Icelanders’ Genomes Hint at Origins of Genetic Diversity
Ashley Yeager | Sep 20, 2017 | 3 min read
An analysis of 14,000 genomes reveals regions where new mutations are more likely to develop.
Drosophila’s New Genes
Jef Akst | Jan 23, 2014 | 3 min read
An analysis of the transcriptomes of several fruit fly strains reveals dozens of possible de novo genes in each.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT