direct reprogramming

Stem Cells Made Waves in Biology and Medicine
Karen Zusi
| Oct 1, 2016
| 6 min read
Since their introduction to the lab, pluripotent stem cells have gone from research tool to therapeutic, but the journey has been rocky.
Cell Reprogramming Successes
Catherine Offord
| May 1, 2016
| 2 min read
Two studies demonstrate the first direct, chemical reprogramming of mouse and human skin cells into heart muscle and neural cells.
Neurons from Glia In Vivo
Kerry Grens
| Oct 19, 2015
| 2 min read
Scientists present new recipes for directly converting glial cells to neurons in mouse brains.
Growing Placenta-Generating Cells
Jef Akst
| Oct 14, 2015
| 1 min read
Researchers derive trophoblast stem cells from mouse fibroblasts, paving the way for cell therapy for placental dysfunction diseases.
