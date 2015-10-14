ADVERTISEMENT
  3. direct reprogramming

Stem Cells Made Waves in Biology and Medicine
Karen Zusi | Oct 1, 2016 | 6 min read
Since their introduction to the lab, pluripotent stem cells have gone from research tool to therapeutic, but the journey has been rocky.
Cell Reprogramming Successes
Catherine Offord | May 1, 2016 | 2 min read
Two studies demonstrate the first direct, chemical reprogramming of mouse and human skin cells into heart muscle and neural cells.
Neurons from Glia In Vivo
Kerry Grens | Oct 19, 2015 | 2 min read
Scientists present new recipes for directly converting glial cells to neurons in mouse brains.
Growing Placenta-Generating Cells
Jef Akst | Oct 14, 2015 | 1 min read
Researchers derive trophoblast stem cells from mouse fibroblasts, paving the way for cell therapy for placental dysfunction diseases.
