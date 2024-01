The Duke University professor studies the parasite to find a way to thwart infection before it takes hold.

Emily Derbyshire Looks for Malaria’s Vulnerabilities

Emily Derbyshire Looks for Malaria’s Vulnerabilities

The Duke University professor studies the parasite to find a way to thwart infection before it takes hold.

The Duke University professor studies the parasite to find a way to thwart infection before it takes hold.