The findings answer the longstanding question of where these cells hold the mRNA needed to cope with the transcriptional halt preceding meiosis.
The findings answer the longstanding question of where these cells hold the mRNA needed to cope with the transcriptional halt preceding meiosis.
Hatchlings from eggs incubated in a natural nest were larger, exhibited faster neuronal development, and performed better on a motor activity test than those from eggs that were incubated in a hatchery, a study finds.