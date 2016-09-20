The findings answer the longstanding question of where these cells hold the mRNA needed to cope with the transcriptional halt preceding meiosis.

Mammalian Oocytes Store mRNA in Newly Found Membraneless Structure

The findings answer the longstanding question of where these cells hold the mRNA needed to cope with the transcriptional halt preceding meiosis.

