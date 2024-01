A forensic investigation of Seqenenre Taa II’s traumatic injuries suggests he died with his hands tied behind his back, perhaps the end result of fighting to liberate his kingdom.

Scientists Reconstruct Warrior Pharaoh’s Murder Using CT Scans

