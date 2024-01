Studies show that a fourth mRNA vaccine dose offers the elderly and other high-risk groups strong protection against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, but experts say benefits for other populations may be more limited.

What We Know About Getting a Second Booster Shot of COVID-19 Vaccines

What We Know About Getting a Second Booster Shot of COVID-19 Vaccines

What We Know About Getting a Second Booster Shot of COVID-19 Vaccines

Studies show that a fourth mRNA vaccine dose offers the elderly and other high-risk groups strong protection against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, but experts say benefits for other populations may be more limited.

Studies show that a fourth mRNA vaccine dose offers the elderly and other high-risk groups strong protection against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, but experts say benefits for other populations may be more limited.