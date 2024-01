A new technique, called Unclearing Microscopy, physically inflates and then stains cells to circumvent the need for expensive microscopes.

New Swelling Technique Makes Cells Visible to the Naked Eye

New Swelling Technique Makes Cells Visible to the Naked Eye

New Swelling Technique Makes Cells Visible to the Naked Eye

A new technique, called Unclearing Microscopy, physically inflates and then stains cells to circumvent the need for expensive microscopes.

A new technique, called Unclearing Microscopy, physically inflates and then stains cells to circumvent the need for expensive microscopes.