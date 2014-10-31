ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
face perception
face perception
Study: Facial Cues Indicate Sickness
Diana Kwon
| Jan 3, 2018
| 2 min read
Pale skin and hanging eyelids are tell-tale signs of apparent illness.
Criticism for Craig Venter’s “Face-Prediction” Software
Catherine Offord
| Sep 11, 2017
| 2 min read
The tool cannot predict a person’s face from DNA, say researchers—including some listed as coauthors on the publication.
Genes Tied to Wasps Recognizing Faces
Ashley P. Taylor
| Jun 14, 2017
| 4 min read
The brains of
Polistes
paper wasps express different genes when identifying faces than when distinguishing between simple patterns, a study finds.
Primates Use Simple Code to Recognize Faces
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jun 1, 2017
| 3 min read
Researchers could reconstruct the faces a monkey saw from the patterns of neuronal activity in a certain area of the brain.
Probing Canine Face Recognition
Jef Akst
| Mar 4, 2016
| 2 min read
Dogs trained to stay still in an MRI machine show activity in the temporal cortex when shown a human face.
Cerebral Sleuths
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Nov 1, 2014
| 3 min read
For neuroscientists, experimental results converge to help crack the case of how the brain functions.
A Face to Remember
Kerry Grens
| Nov 1, 2014
| 10+ min read
Once dominated by correlational studies, face-perception research is moving into the realm of experimentation—and gaining tremendous insight.
Seizing the Opportunity
Kerry Grens
| Oct 31, 2014
| 1 min read
Ron Blackwell helps neuroscientists map the circuitry of face perception by letting them stimulate his brain with electricity.
