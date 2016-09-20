ADVERTISEMENT
Retraining the Immune System Cavalry for Food Allergen Peacekeeping Missions
Explore food allergy immunotherapy for reversing patient symptoms.
Could Manipulating the Microbiome Treat Food Allergies?
Jef Akst
| Jul 9, 2019
| 5 min read
As evidence grows that gut bacteria play roles in the development and persistence of food allergies, researchers begin to explore microbe-based interventions.
Pioneering Immunologist Teruko Ishizaka Dies
Ashley Yeager
| Jun 14, 2019
| 2 min read
With her husband, she studied allergic reactions and identified antibodies that set off itching, wheezing, and rashes.
Peanut Allergy Treatment Works Long Term
Jef Akst
| Aug 17, 2017
| 1 min read
Four years after taking a probiotic and peanut protein for 18 months, two-thirds of children in a small clinical trial can eat peanuts with no health issues.
Further Support for Early-Life Allergen Exposure
Jef Akst
| Sep 20, 2016
| 3 min read
Egg and peanut consumption during infancy is linked to lower risk of allergy to those foods later in life, according to a meta-analysis.
