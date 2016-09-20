ADVERTISEMENT
Learn How the Immune System Can Be Trained to Overcome Food Allergies
Explore food allergy immunotherapy for reversing patient symptoms.
food allergies

Could Manipulating the Microbiome Treat Food Allergies?
Jef Akst | Jul 9, 2019 | 5 min read
As evidence grows that gut bacteria play roles in the development and persistence of food allergies, researchers begin to explore microbe-based interventions.
Pioneering Immunologist Teruko Ishizaka Dies
Ashley Yeager | Jun 14, 2019 | 2 min read
With her husband, she studied allergic reactions and identified antibodies that set off itching, wheezing, and rashes.
Peanut Allergy Treatment Works Long Term
Jef Akst | Aug 17, 2017 | 1 min read
Four years after taking a probiotic and peanut protein for 18 months, two-thirds of children in a small clinical trial can eat peanuts with no health issues.
Further Support for Early-Life Allergen Exposure
Jef Akst | Sep 20, 2016 | 3 min read
Egg and peanut consumption during infancy is linked to lower risk of allergy to those foods later in life, according to a meta-analysis.
