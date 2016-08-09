ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Circular clusters of <em>Staphylococcus aureus&nbsp;</em>drift on a blue background.
Retching Mice Reveal the Brain Circuit Behind Vomiting
The discovery could one day lead to the development of better antinausea medications.
Retching Mice Reveal the Brain Circuit Behind Vomiting
Retching Mice Reveal the Brain Circuit Behind Vomiting

The discovery could one day lead to the development of better antinausea medications.

The discovery could one day lead to the development of better antinausea medications.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. foodborne illness

foodborne illness

two black-and-white microscope images, one with a few black dots, the other with many rod-shaped bacteria
Identifying a Killer, 1895
Catherine Offord | Jul 1, 2021 | 4 min read
A contaminated ham put bacteriologist Émile Pierre-Marie van Ermengem on the path to discovering the microbe that produces botulinum toxin.
Infographic: How a City Health Department Uses Social Media
Emma Yasinski | Jan 6, 2020 | 1 min read
Foodborne illnesses are consistently underreported. Social media may help.
illustration of people using social media on various electronic devices
Can Social Media Inform Public Health Efforts?
Emma Yasinski | Jan 6, 2020 | 9 min read
Scientists are using social media to track diseases and understand how people respond to them.
Vibrio Infections On the Rise
Alison F. Takemura | Aug 9, 2016 | 1 min read
Increases in oceanic populations of these bacteria—both pathogenic and not—is an effect of climate change, scientists show.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT