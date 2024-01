The genomes of the children of people exposed to fallout from the Chernobyl nuclear accident appear to carry no trace of the incident.

No Transgenerational Effects of Chernobyl Radiation Found

No Transgenerational Effects of Chernobyl Radiation Found

The genomes of the children of people exposed to fallout from the Chernobyl nuclear accident appear to carry no trace of the incident.

The genomes of the children of people exposed to fallout from the Chernobyl nuclear accident appear to carry no trace of the incident.