Illustration of a box opening with money inside
Opinion: A Call for Open Funding Procedures
How funders can improve transparency to foster efficiency and diversity in research
A drone image of a field site with researchers
Opinion: Universities Must Incentivize Field-Based Research as an Equity Issue
Jessica C. Thompson | Dec 22, 2022 | 6 min read
Female and minority-identifying researchers face extra challenges in becoming field project leaders. Universities should be providing equivalent numbers of solutions.
hundred-dollar bills disintegrating
FTX Collapse Imperils Philanthropic Research Funding
Shawna Williams | Nov 15, 2022 | 2 min read
Natural science research projects were among those promised funding by the now-collapsed crypto exchange’s “effective altruism” foundations.
Illustration of a green lab
Green Lab Initiatives Take Root Around the World
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Nov 14, 2022 | 9 min read
Scientists, students, and administrative staff are working to bring about a cultural shift to mitigate the impact of research on the environment.
bright green plant cells in long diagonal rows
Plant Biologist Jane Silverthorne Dies at 69
Katherine Irving | Nov 8, 2022 | 2 min read
Silverthorne shaped the development of many NSF programs driving innovation in plant biology and agriculture. 
exterior of Fred Hutch research building
Fred Hutch Receives $710 Million Gift from the Bezos Family
Shawna Williams | Oct 13, 2022 | 1 min read
The donation will fund recruitment, research facilities, clinical research, and immunotherapy research.
Susan Solomon looking into the camera
Lawyer Turned Stem Cell Advocate Susan Solomon Dies at 71
Lisa Winter | Sep 27, 2022 | 2 min read
Her passion came from her son’s struggle with type 1 diabetes and the inability to find new treatments.
satellite image of Hurricane Fiona
Researchers Assess Setbacks After Hurricane Fiona
Katherine Irving | Sep 21, 2022 | 4 min read
Some areas of Puerto Rico have been hit by flooding and high winds, but long power outages are also impeding scientists’ work.
the Melbourne skyline with lake in foreground
New Australian Center Will Develop Therapies for Future Pandemics
Shawna Williams | Aug 31, 2022 | 2 min read
Launched with a $172 million philanthropic donation and funds from the state of Victoria, the Melbourne-based research institute aims to construct drug discovery platforms to speed the introduction of new therapies.
Approved grant abstract with hype words
Major, Groundbreaking Increase in Hype in Grant Applications
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Aug 30, 2022 | 3 min read
Projects funded by the National Institutes of Health increasingly employ subjective and promotional language in describing research, a study finds.
smiling woman with hands on hips with blackboard in background
In Deep Water With Gül Dölen
Peter Hess, Spectrum | Aug 4, 2022 | 10 min read
A researcher’s existential crisis led to a scientific breakthrough.
Euro coin against a union jack flag
EU Cancels Funding for UK Researchers in Ongoing Brexit Fallout
Catherine Offord | Jul 6, 2022 | 2 min read
More than 100 grants previously approved for applicants in Britain have been scrapped amid a continuing dispute over the UK’s refusal to fully implement trade arrangements made when the country left the European Union.
A building at the Stanford University campus at sunrise
Stanford to Launch New Climate Change School This Fall
Amanda Heidt | May 5, 2022 | 4 min read
The launch of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability—the first new school at the university in 70 years—comes thanks to a $1.1 billion gift from a venture capitalist and his wife.
Smartphone with thumb over twitter icon
UK Funding Agency Apologizes for Role in Researchfish Controversy
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 20, 2022 | 3 min read
Researchfish is a platform commonly used to track the status of grants and the impacts of research. When academics were critical of the company online, Researchfish shared these comments with the largest funding agency in the UK, and the scientists’ comments were sometimes shared with their employers.
President Biden meeting with a group of people in the oval office
Biden Orders More Research on Long COVID
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Apr 6, 2022 | 2 min read
A new presidential memorandum requires the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate a government-wide push to generate a research action plan for the condition.
Large brutalist concrete building
ARPA-H to Be Within NIH but Independently Managed by HHS
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Apr 1, 2022 | 3 min read
After lobbying efforts from lawmakers and science advisors, the new, DARPA-like biomedical research agency will be a part of the National Institutes of Health, but its director will report directly to the secretary of Health and Human Services.
Brick building with white pillars and three banners spelling "UNC"
UNC Research Chief Admits to Plagiarism, Resigns
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Mar 11, 2022 | 2 min read
Geneticist Terry Magnuson steps down as vice-chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill after he copied text from multiple sources he found online into a grant application. 
Capitol on a sunny day
US Spending Bill to Provide New Funds for Science and Health
Catherine Offord | Mar 10, 2022 | 1 min read
The legislation, passed by the House of Representatives yesterday, will increase research agencies’ budgets by around 5 percent in 2022 and support the creation of a new health agency.
Office building near water with white roof
Q&A: A Randomized Approach to Awarding Grants
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Feb 25, 2022 | 6 min read
Denmark’s Novo Nordisk Foundation says it hopes that adding a randomization step to its award process will reduce implicit biases in selection and lead to funding more innovative, impactful research.
