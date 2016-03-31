gastroenterology

ADVERTISEMENT
How Pancreas Injuries Can Cause Cancer in Mice
A key mutation turns healing cells into cancer promoters.
Gut Microbes May Play a Role in Mental Health Disorders
Ashley Yeager
| Jul 5, 2019
| 4 min read
The gut microbiome has been linked to depression, schizophrenia, and other neurological conditions, but it’s not yet clear whether the relationship is causal.
Gut Feeling
Ruth Williams
| Jun 22, 2017
| 3 min read
Sensory cells of the mouse intestine let the brain know if certain compounds are present by speaking directly to gut neurons via serotonin.
Stomach Cells Change Identity to Drive Precancerous State
Diana Kwon
| Jun 15, 2017
| 4 min read
A study suggests that “chief” cells in the stomach act as reserve stem cells that are activated by tissue damage and may be the long-sought source of gastric cancer.
A Gut Feeling
The Scientist
Staff
| Mar 31, 2016
| 1 min read
See profilee Hans Clevers discuss his work with stem cells and cancer in the small intestine.
