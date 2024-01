The decision, which concerns the removal of a sugar molecule on the surface of cells in a line of domestic pigs, marks the first time an approval has been granted for both purposes simultaneously.

FDA Clears Genetic Modification in Pigs for Biomedicine and Food

FDA Clears Genetic Modification in Pigs for Biomedicine and Food

FDA Clears Genetic Modification in Pigs for Biomedicine and Food

The decision, which concerns the removal of a sugar molecule on the surface of cells in a line of domestic pigs, marks the first time an approval has been granted for both purposes simultaneously.

The decision, which concerns the removal of a sugar molecule on the surface of cells in a line of domestic pigs, marks the first time an approval has been granted for both purposes simultaneously.