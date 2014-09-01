ADVERTISEMENT
Human Brain Organoids Transplanted Into Rats Respond to Visual Stimuli
The organoids could one day be used to treat brain injuries in humans.
Plant Cells Swap Organelles
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jan 7, 2021
| 3 min read
Their relocation explains horizontal genome transfer first described more than a decade ago.
Glowing Proteins Enable Stem Cell Stimulation for Stroke Recovery in Mice
Nicoletta Lanese
| Oct 1, 2019
| 3 min read
A new method helps neural stem cells form synaptic connections, thereby restoring lost brain function.
Increasing Number of iPS Cell Therapies Tested in Clinical Trials
Katarina Zimmer
| Nov 28, 2018
| 6 min read
Since their discovery in 2006, induced pluripotent stem cells have been poised to reprogram regenerative medicine. Twelve years on, here’s how far they’ve come.
Parkinson’s Disease Cell Therapy Relieves Symptoms in Monkeys
Abby Olena, PhD
| Aug 30, 2017
| 3 min read
Neurons derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells fill in for lost dopamine neurons in a primate model of the disease.
Skin Graft-based Gene Therapy Treats Diabetes in Mice
Shawna Williams
| Aug 4, 2017
| 2 min read
A small patch of engineered cells makes an enzyme that stimulates insulin release.
Sexless Hook-Up
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Sep 1, 2014
| 2 min read
Genome fusion at stem graft junctions can generate new plant species.
