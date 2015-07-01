ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. guinea worm disease

guinea worm disease

Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | Oct 1, 2015 | 2 min read
October 2015's selection of notable quotes
Intelligence Gathering
Mary Beth Aberlin | Jul 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Disease eradication in the 21st century
Driven to Extinction
Jef Akst | Jul 1, 2015 | 10+ min read
The eradication of smallpox set the standard for the global elimination of a devastating infectious disease. Will the ongoing polio and guinea worm campaigns be as successful?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT