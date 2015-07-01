ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
guinea worm disease
guinea worm disease
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| Oct 1, 2015
| 2 min read
October 2015's selection of notable quotes
Intelligence Gathering
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Jul 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Disease eradication in the 21st century
Driven to Extinction
Jef Akst
| Jul 1, 2015
| 10+ min read
The eradication of smallpox set the standard for the global elimination of a devastating infectious disease. Will the ongoing polio and guinea worm campaigns be as successful?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT