ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Moth Movement
Neuronal signal timing is crucial for muscle coordination during flight.
Image of the Day: Moth Movement
Image of the Day: Moth Movement
Neuronal signal timing is crucial for muscle coordination during flight.
Neuronal signal timing is crucial for muscle coordination during flight.
Home
Subjects
hawkmoth
hawkmoth
Image of the Day: Moth Proboscis
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Mar 5, 2018
| 2 min read
The hawkmoth’s brain uses a different area to search for food than it does to look for where to lay eggs.
Image of the Day: Whistling Caterpillar
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Mar 1, 2018
| 1 min read
Nessus sphinx hawkmoth larvae make alarm calls using mechanics similar to rocket engines.
Sweet Trick, Hawkmoths
Bob Grant
| Apr 17, 2017
| 1 min read
The fast-flying insects convert sugars from nectar into antioxidants, which can help heal the oxidative damage suffered by their hard-working muscles.
Hawkmoth Brains Slow During Dusk Meals
Bob Grant
| Jun 15, 2015
| 2 min read
This helps the insects collect as much visual information as possible from the gently swaying flowers on which they dine.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT