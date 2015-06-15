ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Moth Movement
Neuronal signal timing is crucial for muscle coordination during flight.
Image of the Day: Moth Proboscis
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Mar 5, 2018 | 2 min read
The hawkmoth’s brain uses a different area to search for food than it does to look for where to lay eggs.  
Image of the Day: Whistling Caterpillar
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Mar 1, 2018 | 1 min read
Nessus sphinx hawkmoth larvae make alarm calls using mechanics similar to rocket engines. 
Sweet Trick, Hawkmoths
Bob Grant | Apr 17, 2017 | 1 min read
The fast-flying insects convert sugars from nectar into antioxidants, which can help heal the oxidative damage suffered by their hard-working muscles.
Hawkmoth Brains Slow During Dusk Meals
Bob Grant | Jun 15, 2015 | 2 min read
This helps the insects collect as much visual information as possible from the gently swaying flowers on which they dine.
