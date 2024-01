Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton, and Charles Rice share the Physiology or Medicine award for their contributions to identifying the virus and demonstrating that it was responsible for hepatitis among blood transfusion recipients.

Researchers Who Discovered Hepatitis C Earn Nobel Prize

