Human Connectome Project

Mapping the Human Connectome
Tanya Lewis | Jul 20, 2016 | 3 min read
A new map of human cortex combines data from multiple imaging modalities and comprises 180 distinct regions.
Toward Predicting Personalized Neural Responses
Anna Azvolinsky | Apr 7, 2016 | 3 min read
Analyzing resting brain scans, researchers can anticipate the brain activities of a person performing a range of tasks. 
Brain Activity Identifies Individuals
Kerry Grens | Oct 12, 2015 | 3 min read
Neural connectome patterns differ enough between people to use them as a fingerprint.
Cerebral Sleuths
Mary Beth Aberlin | Nov 1, 2014 | 3 min read
For neuroscientists, experimental results converge to help crack the case of how the brain functions.
White’s the Matter
Kelly Rae Chi | Nov 1, 2014 | 8 min read
A basic guide to white matter imaging using diffusion MRI
Connectome Makes Some Noise
Beth Marie Mole | Nov 6, 2012 | 2 min read
NIH Director Francis Collins touts the project to map neural connections in the human brain as recording the mind’s “symphony.”  
