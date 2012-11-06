ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Human Connectome Project
Human Connectome Project
Mapping the Human Connectome
Tanya Lewis
| Jul 20, 2016
| 3 min read
A new map of human cortex combines data from multiple imaging modalities and comprises 180 distinct regions.
Toward Predicting Personalized Neural Responses
Anna Azvolinsky
| Apr 7, 2016
| 3 min read
Analyzing resting brain scans, researchers can anticipate the brain activities of a person performing a range of tasks.
Brain Activity Identifies Individuals
Kerry Grens
| Oct 12, 2015
| 3 min read
Neural connectome patterns differ enough between people to use them as a fingerprint.
Cerebral Sleuths
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Nov 1, 2014
| 3 min read
For neuroscientists, experimental results converge to help crack the case of how the brain functions.
White’s the Matter
Kelly Rae Chi
| Nov 1, 2014
| 8 min read
A basic guide to white matter imaging using diffusion MRI
Connectome Makes Some Noise
Beth Marie Mole
| Nov 6, 2012
| 2 min read
NIH Director Francis Collins touts the project to map neural connections in the human brain as recording the mind’s “symphony.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT