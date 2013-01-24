ADVERTISEMENT
human proteome project
human proteome project
Human Proteome Mapped Again
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jan 22, 2015
| 2 min read
Researchers complete another interactive protein atlas, boosting the number of publicly available maps of human protein expression levels.
Mapping the Human Proteome
Jef Akst
| Nov 10, 2014
| 1 min read
A comprehensive map of human proteins throughout the body identifies the testes as home to the most unique blend of gene products.
Added Layers of Proteome Complexity
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jul 17, 2014
| 3 min read
Scientists discover a broad spectrum of alternatively spliced human protein variants within a well-studied family of genes.
Human Proteome Mapped
Anna Azvolinsky
| May 28, 2014
| 3 min read
Compiling mass spectrometry profiles of human tissues and cell lines, two separate groups publish near-complete drafts of the human proteome.
Human Proteome Project Update
Bob Grant
| Jan 24, 2013
| 2 min read
Researchers report steady progress in the effort to map all the proteins made by human chromosomes.
