human proteome project

Human Proteome Mapped Again
Anna Azvolinsky | Jan 22, 2015 | 2 min read
Researchers complete another interactive protein atlas, boosting the number of publicly available maps of human protein expression levels.
Mapping the Human Proteome
Jef Akst | Nov 10, 2014 | 1 min read
A comprehensive map of human proteins throughout the body identifies the testes as home to the most unique blend of gene products.
Added Layers of Proteome Complexity
Anna Azvolinsky | Jul 17, 2014 | 3 min read
Scientists discover a broad spectrum of alternatively spliced human protein variants within a well-studied family of genes.  
Human Proteome Mapped
Anna Azvolinsky | May 28, 2014 | 3 min read
Compiling mass spectrometry profiles of human tissues and cell lines, two separate groups publish near-complete drafts of the human proteome.
Human Proteome Project Update
Bob Grant | Jan 24, 2013 | 2 min read
Researchers report steady progress in the effort to map all the proteins made by human chromosomes.
