a middle-aged male scientist wearing a white lab coat points at a computer screen while a younger woman scientist also wearing a lab coat looks on.
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds

On average, researchers' impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.

On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.

Logo for The Scientist&#39;s 2022 Top 10 Innovations
Last Chance to Enter Our Annual Top 10 Innovations Contest
The Scientist Staff | Jul 11, 2022 | 1 min read
There is only one week remaining to submit your new product to vie for a coveted spot in The Scientist’s 2022 competition.
Logo for The Scientist's 2022 Top 10 Innovations
Enter Our Annual Top 10 Innovations Contest
The Scientist Staff | May 12, 2022 | 1 min read
Submit your new product now to have a chance at being selected for a coveted spot in The Scientist’s 2022 competition.
New ideas and imagination Creativity and inspiration Technological innovation.
Innovations that Matter
Bob Grant | Dec 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Scientific advances almost always have the potential to benefit human lives. In times like these, they have the power to save them.
Enter Our 2021 Top 10 Innovations Contest
The Scientist Staff | Jun 10, 2021 | 1 min read
Submit your new product now to have a chance at being selected for a coveted spot in The Scientist’s 2021 competition.
NSF, National Science Foundation, bill, legislation, Endless Frontier Act, National Science Foundation for the Future Act, innovation, research, funding, science, bipartisan
US Lawmakers Propose Doubling of NSF Funding
Asher Jones | Mar 29, 2021 | 2 min read
A bipartisan bill aims to increase the National Science Foundation’s budget over the next five years and form a new technology directorate.
Innovative Birds Face a Lower Risk of Extinction
Michael Graw | Jul 13, 2020 | 4 min read
Species that come up with new ways to find food may be more likely to survive in habitats disturbed by agriculture and other human activities.
top 10 innovations the scientist magazine
Enter Our Annual Top 10 Innovations Contest
The Scientist Staff | Apr 28, 2020 | 1 min read
Submit your new product now to have a chance at being selected for a coveted spot in The Scientist’s 2020 competition.
UK Government to Boost R&D Spending
Catherine Offord | Mar 13, 2020 | 2 min read
The 2020 budget includes a 15 percent increase in public funding for research and development next year, but some scientists want more details on where the money will go.
Opinion: Taking the Pulse of Horizon Europe
Marc Baiget Francesch | Feb 17, 2020 | 4 min read
The plan to revitalize the European innovation landscape is entering a transition.
A Bright Scientific Future
Bob Grant | Jan 13, 2020 | 3 min read
We may not have personal jetpacks yet, but the past decade has been marked by life-science revolutions, and the coming years have even more biological breakthroughs in store.
decade 2019 2020 chimeras crispr neanderthal denisovan genome sequence ancient dna
What A Long, Strange Decade It’s Been
Bob Grant | Dec 20, 2019 | 5 min read
For the past 10 years, life science has moved us closer to a complete understanding of what makes us human—our similarities, our differences, and our shared history.
Innovation Farming
Bob Grant | Dec 1, 2019 | 3 min read
Nurturing ideas to fruition, like growing plants, is a complex process that relies on a suitable substrate and favorable growth conditions.
Extended Until August 19: Enter Our Top 10 Innovations Contest Today
The Scientist Staff | Aug 12, 2019 | 1 min read
Submit your new product by the end of the day Monday to have a chance at being selected for a coveted spot in The Scientist's 2019 competition.
top 10 innovations competition the scientist magazine
Our Top 10 Innovations Competition Is Accepting Submissions
The Scientist Staff | Apr 28, 2019 | 1 min read
Enter your new product to have a chance at being selected for a coveted spot in The Scientist’s 2019 contest.
Microprotein Functions infographic
Infographic: Functional Characterization of Microproteins
Annie Rathore | Apr 1, 2019 | 4 min read
Analyzing protein-protein interactions can shed light on what tiny proteins do in the cell.
Innovation en Masse
The Scientist Staff | Feb 28, 2019 | 1 min read
Biotech entrepreneur and Reading Frames author Safi Bahcall speaks about the emergent nature of invention.
Book Excerpt from Gene Machine
Venki Ramakrishnan | Dec 5, 2018 | 5 min read
In Chapter 13, “The Final Assault,” author Venki Ramakrishnan relays the moment when he and collaborators finally solved the structure of a ribosomal subunit.
Hindsight
Bob Grant | Dec 1, 2018 | 2 min read
Looking back at a year filled with discoveries and challenges.
Ten-Minute Sabbatical
The Scientist Staff | Dec 1, 2018 | 2 min read
Take a break from the bench to puzzle and peruse.
