innovation

Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.
Last Chance to Enter Our Annual Top 10 Innovations Contest
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 11, 2022
| 1 min read
There is only one week remaining to submit your new product to vie for a coveted spot in
The Scientist
’s 2022 competition.
Enter Our Annual Top 10 Innovations Contest
The Scientist
Staff
| May 12, 2022
| 1 min read
Submit your new product now to have a chance at being selected for a coveted spot in
The Scientist
’s 2022 competition.
Innovations that Matter
Bob Grant
| Dec 1, 2021
| 3 min read
Scientific advances almost always have the potential to benefit human lives. In times like these, they have the power to save them.
Enter Our 2021 Top 10 Innovations Contest
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 10, 2021
| 1 min read
Submit your new product now to have a chance at being selected for a coveted spot in
The Scientist
’s 2021 competition.
US Lawmakers Propose Doubling of NSF Funding
Asher Jones
| Mar 29, 2021
| 2 min read
A bipartisan bill aims to increase the National Science Foundation’s budget over the next five years and form a new technology directorate.
Innovative Birds Face a Lower Risk of Extinction
Michael Graw
| Jul 13, 2020
| 4 min read
Species that come up with new ways to find food may be more likely to survive in habitats disturbed by agriculture and other human activities.
Enter Our Annual Top 10 Innovations Contest
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 28, 2020
| 1 min read
Submit your new product now to have a chance at being selected for a coveted spot in
The Scientist
’s 2020 competition.
UK Government to Boost R&D Spending
Catherine Offord
| Mar 13, 2020
| 2 min read
The 2020 budget includes a 15 percent increase in public funding for research and development next year, but some scientists want more details on where the money will go.
Opinion: Taking the Pulse of Horizon Europe
Marc Baiget Francesch
| Feb 17, 2020
| 4 min read
The plan to revitalize the European innovation landscape is entering a transition.
A Bright Scientific Future
Bob Grant
| Jan 13, 2020
| 3 min read
We may not have personal jetpacks yet, but the past decade has been marked by life-science revolutions, and the coming years have even more biological breakthroughs in store.
What A Long, Strange Decade It’s Been
Bob Grant
| Dec 20, 2019
| 5 min read
For the past 10 years, life science has moved us closer to a complete understanding of what makes us human—our similarities, our differences, and our shared history.
Innovation Farming
Bob Grant
| Dec 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Nurturing ideas to fruition, like growing plants, is a complex process that relies on a suitable substrate and favorable growth conditions.
Extended Until August 19: Enter Our Top 10 Innovations Contest Today
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 12, 2019
| 1 min read
Submit your new product by the end of the day Monday to have a chance at being selected for a coveted spot in
The Scientist'
s 2019 competition.
Our Top 10 Innovations Competition Is Accepting Submissions
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 28, 2019
| 1 min read
Enter your new product to have a chance at being selected for a coveted spot in
The Scientist
’s 2019 contest.
Infographic: Functional Characterization of Microproteins
Annie Rathore
| Apr 1, 2019
| 4 min read
Analyzing protein-protein interactions can shed light on what tiny proteins do in the cell.
Innovation en Masse
The Scientist
Staff
| Feb 28, 2019
| 1 min read
Biotech entrepreneur and Reading Frames author Safi Bahcall speaks about the emergent nature of invention.
Book Excerpt from
Gene Machine
Venki Ramakrishnan
| Dec 5, 2018
| 5 min read
In Chapter 13, “The Final Assault,” author Venki Ramakrishnan relays the moment when he and collaborators finally solved the structure of a ribosomal subunit.
Hindsight
Bob Grant
| Dec 1, 2018
| 2 min read
Looking back at a year filled with discoveries and challenges.
Ten-Minute Sabbatical
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 1, 2018
| 2 min read
Take a break from the bench to puzzle and peruse.
