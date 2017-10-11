ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Science Snapshot: No Guts, No Glory
This image took 3rd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Science Snapshot: No Guts, No Glory
Science Snapshot: No Guts, No Glory
This image took 3rd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
This image took 3rd place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Home
Subjects
intestines
intestines
Next-Level Organoids
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Jul 22, 2022
| 1 min read
Researchers use organoid cultures in unique ways to study health and disease.
Gut Infections Help Shield Intestinal Neurons from Future Damage
Annie Melchor
| Nov 19, 2021
| 4 min read
In mice, a kind of immune memory appears to protect the cells against future harm, a finding that could provide insight into treatments for irritable bowel syndrome and other inflammatory digestive conditions.
An Optimized User Experience for Microbiome Research
DNA Genotek Inc.
| Sep 20, 2021
| 1 min read
An all-in-one system simplifies stool collection and stabilizes DNA for microbiome profile analysis.
Building Better Organoids
Bio-Techne
| Aug 17, 2021
| 1 min read
Explore tissue-specific protocols for growing organoids from primary tissue or stem cells.
Bacterial Infections Disrupt Flies’ Sense of Smell
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jul 21, 2021
| 4 min read
The temporary loss of olfaction stops the flies from eating any more of whatever it is that made them sick.
Mysterious Immune Cells Change the Gut Lining to Accommodate Diet
Annie Melchor
| Apr 6, 2021
| 4 min read
A study shows gamma-delta T cells in mice respond to shifts in nutrients by changing the cellular composition of the intestinal epithelium.
Image of the Day: Gut Response
Chia-Yi Hou
| Jun 24, 2019
| 1 min read
Immune functions in the mouse intestine differ by segment.
Molecules Found in Ginger Remodel the Microbiome
Katarina Zimmer
| Feb 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Small RNA-containing particles in ginger root are found to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria and alleviate colitis in mouse guts.
Image of the Day: Gut Feeling
Shawna Williams
| Nov 28, 2018
| 1 min read
An unusual population of immune cells appears to exist in zebrafish as well as mammals.
Image of the Day: Goo for Growing Organoids
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Oct 24, 2017
| 1 min read
Scientists engineered a synthetic, nutrient-rich gel that feeds growing organoids as they mature from human pluripotent stem cells into 3-D bowels.
Image of the Day: Rainbow Gut
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Oct 11, 2017
| 1 min read
Rather than organizing into easily defined compartments, different microbes mix and intermingle within the mouse gut, scientists find.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT