Illustration showing rod-shaped Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria in the lungs of a person with tuberculosis
Delayed T cell Response Allows Tuberculosis to Gain Foothold in Monkeys
The results could help guide the design of new vaccines for the disease.
latent infection

Experimental TB Vaccine Partially Effective: Study
Ashley Yeager | Oct 30, 2019 | 2 min read
Tested in patients with the latent form of tuberculosis, the vaccine prevented the development of the active form of infection in 50 percent more individuals compared with unvaccinated patients.
immunotherapy treatment may cause latent infections of Mycobacterium tuberculosis to flare up in cancer patients
Tuberculosis Can Emerge After Cancer Immunotherapy
Ashley Yeager | Apr 1, 2019 | 4 min read
At least a handful of patients have developed active TB after receiving cancer treatment designed to boost the immune system’s antitumor response.
CRISPR Combats Herpes
Alison F. Takemura | Jul 5, 2016 | 2 min read
Scientists use the gene editing technology to target active and latent virus in mammalian cell cultures.
Hiding in the Haystack
Mary Beth Aberlin | May 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Encouraging developments in HIV research
Hidden Menace
John Frater, Genevieve Martin, and Matthew Pace | May 1, 2015 | 10+ min read
Curing HIV means finding and eradicating viruses still lurking in the shadows.
Hide and Seek
The Scientist Staff | Apr 30, 2015 | 1 min read
Oxford researcher John Frater explains the strategy of targeting viral reservoirs to beat HIV.
