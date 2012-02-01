ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. liquid handlers

liquid handlers

Echo Acoustic for Microbiome
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Sep 18, 2020 | 1 min read
The workflow for microbiome whole genome sequencing
Microbiology Goes High-Tech
Jeffrey M. Perkel | Jun 1, 2012 | 8 min read
Out with toothpicks and pipettors; in with automation.
Next Generation: Good Vibrations
Edyta Zielinska | May 23, 2012 | 2 min read
Adding texture to a lotus-leaf-like surface lets researchers control the movement of liquid droplets, and provides a cheap alternative for microfluidic applications.
Little Squirts
Amy Maxmen | Feb 1, 2012 | 7 min read
A road map to liquid-handling solutions on the market
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT