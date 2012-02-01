liquid handlers

ADVERTISEMENT
Echo Acoustic for Microbiome
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Sep 18, 2020
| 1 min read
The workflow for microbiome whole genome sequencing
Microbiology Goes High-Tech
Jeffrey M. Perkel
| Jun 1, 2012
| 8 min read
Out with toothpicks and pipettors; in with automation.
Next Generation: Good Vibrations
Edyta Zielinska
| May 23, 2012
| 2 min read
Adding texture to a lotus-leaf-like surface lets researchers control the movement of liquid droplets, and provides a cheap alternative for microfluidic applications.
Little Squirts
Amy Maxmen
| Feb 1, 2012
| 7 min read
A road map to liquid-handling solutions on the market
