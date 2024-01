Making specific alterations to the bacterial population in a rat’s lungs either better protects the animals against multiple sclerosis–like symptoms or makes them more vulnerable, a study finds—the first demonstration of a lung-brain axis.

Bacteria in the Lungs Can Regulate Autoimmunity in Rat Brains

