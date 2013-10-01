Manduca sexta

ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Moth Movement
Neuronal signal timing is crucial for muscle coordination during flight.
Really Bad Breath
Abby Olena, PhD | Jan 3, 2014 | 2 min read
Tobacco hornworms release puffs of nicotine that deter some predators.
An Olfaction Odyssey
Megan Scudellari | Oct 1, 2013 | 9 min read
Thanks to a book, a war, and a big green caterpillar, John Hildebrand found himself mapping the exquisite and surprising wiring of the insect olfactory system.
