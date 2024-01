Researchers say structures made of the cells could potentially be used to clean up uranium from oceans, heal wounds, and more.

Novel Yeast-Assembly Technique Yields Living Materials

Novel Yeast-Assembly Technique Yields Living Materials

Researchers say structures made of the cells could potentially be used to clean up uranium from oceans, heal wounds, and more.

Researchers say structures made of the cells could potentially be used to clean up uranium from oceans, heal wounds, and more.