measurement

Wrist-Mounted Air Pollution Detector
A novel sampler records data on a broad range of environmental contaminants.
Wrist-Mounted Air Pollution Detector
Wrist-Mounted Air Pollution Detector
A novel sampler records data on a broad range of environmental contaminants.
A novel sampler records data on a broad range of environmental contaminants.
The Past, Present, and Future of Lab Balances
Sartorius
| Nov 2, 2020
| 4 min read
A conversation with Dirk Ahlbrecht from Sartorius about where lab balance technology is headed in the 21st century
Image of the Day: Drones Measure Whales
Emily Makowski
| Oct 2, 2019
| 2 min read
Researchers estimate whale body mass from aerial images.
Image of the Day: Glucose Sensor
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Jan 2, 2018
| 1 min read
Scientists build a biosensor skin patch for noninvasive glucose monitoring.
Penis Size Matters for Golden Moles
Kate Yandell
| Feb 21, 2013
| 2 min read
Female golden moles are more likely to choose a mate with a longer reproductive organ.
Redefining the Kilogram
Bob Grant
| Jul 5, 2012
| 2 min read
Scientists have crafted two new definitions for the common unit of mass. The fight to pick the best one is getting nasty.
