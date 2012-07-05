measurement

ADVERTISEMENT
Wrist-Mounted Air Pollution Detector
A novel sampler records data on a broad range of environmental contaminants.
A novel sampler records data on a broad range of environmental contaminants.

The Past, Present, and Future of Lab Balances
Sartorius | Nov 2, 2020 | 4 min read
A conversation with Dirk Ahlbrecht from Sartorius about where lab balance technology is headed in the 21st century
Image of the Day: Drones Measure Whales
Emily Makowski | Oct 2, 2019 | 2 min read
Researchers estimate whale body mass from aerial images.
Image of the Day: Glucose Sensor 
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Jan 2, 2018 | 1 min read
Scientists build a biosensor skin patch for noninvasive glucose monitoring. 
Penis Size Matters for Golden Moles
Kate Yandell | Feb 21, 2013 | 2 min read
Female golden moles are more likely to choose a mate with a longer reproductive organ.
Redefining the Kilogram
Bob Grant | Jul 5, 2012 | 2 min read
Scientists have crafted two new definitions for the common unit of mass. The fight to pick the best one is getting nasty.
