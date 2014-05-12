metabolic pathways

ADVERTISEMENT
Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pumpkin pie and sides on a table
The Smell of Food Affects Metabolism in Fasting Mice
The odor prompted the animals’ fat cells to release lipids into circulation.
Illustration of green fluorescent bacterial cells.
Cocaine Use Creates Feedback Loop with Gut Bacteria: Mouse Study
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Nov 1, 2022 | 3 min read
A jolt of norepinephrine in the mouse gut facilitates colonization by certain microbes, which in turn deplete glycine, enhancing cocaine-induced behaviors.
a false color transmission electron microscope image of a neuronal cell body, with lysosomes colored dark green
Scientists Uncover Major Pathway Cells Use to Mend Leaky Lysosomes
Holly Barker, PhD | Oct 6, 2022 | 3 min read
Damaged lysosomes are repaired by a lipid-based signaling pathway dubbed PITT that could be targeted to treat neurodegenerative disease, its discoverers say.
outline of a brain slice with white patch surrounded by teal
Astrocytes Feed Glioblastoma, Promoting Tumor Growth: Mouse Study
Patience Asanga | Oct 5, 2022 | 3 min read
Starving glioblastoma tumors of the cholesterol made by astrocytes could suppress brain cancer progression.
ant with wings on white background
Secret to Reproductive Ants’ Longevity Revealed
Patience Asanga | Sep 2, 2022 | 3 min read
Researchers say they've figured out how some reproductive ants live up to 30 years—far longer than workers.
Seagrass underwater on a sandy seabed.
Seagrasses Continue to Emit Methane Decades After Death
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Feb 22, 2022 | 4 min read
Methane production, likely achieved by a diverse group of methanogenic archaea, occurs at similar rates in both alive and dead seagrasses, a study reports. The findings highlight the potential environmental impact of seagrasses declining globally.
A black mouse runs on a yellow and green spinning wheel against a blue background
Exercising During Pregnancy Protects Mouse Offspring
Jack J. Lee | Aug 1, 2021 | 2 min read
Obese mice that exercised while pregnant gave birth to pups that grew up free of the metabolic issues present in the adult young of sedentary obese mothers—possibly by staving off epigenetic changes to a key metabolic gene.
Performing Metabolomic and Functional Proteomic Analyses on a Heterogenous Cancer Cell Population
The Scientist Creative Services Team in Collaboration with IsoPlexis | Mar 1, 2021 | 2 min read
A tumor metabolome panel identifies altered cell states that lead to drug tolerance.
Biochemist Hans Kornberg Dies
Catherine Offord | Jan 27, 2020 | 3 min read
An expert on carbohydrate transport, Kornberg contributed to the discovery of several metabolic cycles in microorganisms during his seven-decade career.
Microbial Recycler Found
Bob Grant | Mar 14, 2016 | 1 min read
Researchers discover a new species of bacteria that can break down a commonly used plastic.
Heady Stuff
Kate Yandell | Nov 1, 2015 | 5 min read
New research on how fat influences brain neuronal activity
Metabolism Mapped
Bob Grant | May 12, 2014 | 1 min read
Researchers unveil the most comprehensive atlas of genes underlying human metabolic pathways, paving the way for improved understanding and treatment of metabolic diseases.
