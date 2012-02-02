ADVERTISEMENT
methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus
New Class of Drugs Kills MRSA in Mice
Jim Daley
| Mar 28, 2018
| 2 min read
Researchers find two new antibiotics that offer promise in the fight against drug-resistant bacteria.
Nose Bacterium Inhibits
S. aureus
Growth
Kerry Grens
| Jul 27, 2016
| 1 min read
A study on microbe versus microbe battles within the human nose yields a new antibiotic.
Nanoscale Defenses
Edward D. Marks and Steven Smith
| May 1, 2016
| 10 min read
Coating hospital surfaces, surgical equipment, patient implants, and water-delivery systems with nanoscale patterns and particles could curb the rise of hospital-acquired infections.
Copper Stopper
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 30, 2016
| 1 min read
This research found that coating hospital surfaces with copper helped battle microbes and the infections they spread.
Predicting MRSA Toxicity
Tracy Vence
| Apr 10, 2014
| 1 min read
A comparative genomic study shows that researchers can use genetic signatures to predict the toxicity of methicillin-resistant
Staphylococcus aureus
isolates.
Overcoming Resistance
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 1, 2014
| 10+ min read
In the face of bacterial threats that can evade modern medicines, researchers are trying every trick in the book to develop new, effective antibiotics.
MRSA Found in Antibiotic-free Meat
Hannah Waters
| Feb 2, 2012
| 1 min read
Just because meat is labeled “antibiotic-free” doesn’t mean it’s antibiotic-resistant superbug-free.
