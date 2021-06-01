ADVERTISEMENT
Aerial view Mangrove forest and canal through the forest.
Garbage to Guts: The Slow-Churn of Plastic Waste
The winding trail of environmental microplastics leads researchers to the human digestive ecosystem.
microbiota

Arial view of a water canal winding through a forest and spilling into the ocean.
Garbage to Guts: The Slow-Churn of Plastic Waste
Iris Kulbatski, PhD | Mar 13, 2023 | 4 min read
The winding trail of environmental microplastics is leading researchers to the human digestive ecosystem.
Artist&#39;s rendering of rod-shaped bacteria
Gut Microbiomes Offer Insights into Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Shafaq Zia | Feb 21, 2023 | 2 min read
Levels of health-promoting gut bacteria are linked with severity of fatigue symptoms, a study finds.
iStock
Fecal Microbiota Transplants: From Gut Infections to Psychiatric Disorders
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Fecal transplants may help scientists improve current treatment strategies for anorexia nervosa.
a white mouse sits on a blue exercise wheel, looking out onto the shavings below
Mice With a Healthy Gut Microbiome Are More Motivated to Exercise
Katherine Irving | Dec 16, 2022 | 4 min read
A neural pathway between the gut and the brain led to the release of dopamine when the mice ran on a wheel or treadmill, but only in the presence of a robust microbiome. 
a small black mouse sits next to an obese black mouse on a white background
Obesity Protects Against Genital Herpes in Mice, Study Finds
Katherine Irving | Nov 11, 2022 | 3 min read
A high-fat diet induced changes to the animals’ vaginal microbiomes that boosted survival after exposure to the virus.
Learn about the latest research on optimal vaccine-induced immune responses
Modulating the Immune Response to Vaccines
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Researchers uncover innovative natural approaches to fine-tune immunity from vaccination.
A California coyote above Santa Monica beach
Human Gut Bacteria Show Up in Urban Wildlife
Bianca Nogrady | Sep 12, 2022 | 2 min read
The gut microbiomes of city-dwelling animals, including coyotes, lizards, and birds, show similarities to those found in humans who also live in urban environments.
A premature infant drinking from a bottle
In Search of the Best Milk Recipe for Preemies’ Gut Bacteria
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Aug 22, 2022 | 5 min read
Milk fortifiers of human origin show no evident advantage in the development of the gut microbiota of premature infants over fortifiers derived from cows, while the intake of the mother’s own milk does, two studies suggest.
Manipulating the Microbiome to Manage Disease
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Tecan | 1 min read
Cammie Lesser will discuss how she turns a probiotic into a drug-delivering machine, while Andrew Y. Koh will describe the connection between the gut microbiota and cancer immunotherapy efficacy.
Person taking antibiotic pill
What Happens to the Gut Microbiome After Taking Antibiotics?
Sophie Fessl, PhD | May 5, 2022 | 5 min read
Studies are finding that a single course of antibiotics alters the gut microbiomes of healthy volunteers—and that it can take months or even years to recover the original species composition.
illustration of neurons in blue with synapses lighting up
Gut Molecule Linked to Decreased Myelination in Mouse Brains
Angie Voyles Askham, Spectrum | Feb 17, 2022 | 4 min read
A study shows that a molecule produced by intestinal microbes can enter the brain and that its presence is also associated with altered brain connectivity.
illustration of colorful microbes inside a person's stomach and intestines
How Commensal Gut Bacteria Keep Pathogens in Check
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Oct 14, 2021 | 7 min read
Recent studies describe how resident microbiota appear to outcompete unwelcome visitors, either with superior weaponry or by guzzling up local resources.  
Infographic: Maternal Microbiota Has Lasting Effects on Offspring
Carolyn A. Thomson and Kathy D. McCoy | Aug 1, 2021 | 3 min read
Work in rodents shows that the bacteria living in a mother’s gut can produce immunomodulatory metabolites and influence the production of maternal antibodies—both of which can affect her offspring’s development.
The Role of Mom’s Microbes During Pregnancy
Carolyn A. Thomson and Kathy D. McCoy | Aug 1, 2021 | 10+ min read
Bacteria in the gut influence the production of antibodies and themselves secrete metabolites. In a pregnant woman, these compounds may influence immune development of her fetus.
Segmented filamentous bacteria artificially colored in green attach to the intestinal wall of a mouse
Gut Microbes Help Coordinate Immune Activity in Mice
Catherine Offord | Jul 29, 2021 | 4 min read
The microbiota helps align a mouse’s innate immune system with its feeding patterns, prepping the animal to fend off infection when it’s most likely to be eating.
A close-up of a fruit fly head with antenna clearly visible in front of its red eyes
Bacterial Infections Disrupt Flies’ Sense of Smell
Abby Olena, PhD | Jul 21, 2021 | 4 min read
The temporary loss of olfaction stops the flies from eating any more of whatever it is that made them sick.
An illustration of several DNA helices on a light red water color background
Human Blood Harbors Cell-Free Microbial DNA
Abby Olena, PhD | Jul 9, 2021 | 3 min read
After controlling for high levels of bacterial contamination in their lab and reagents, researchers detect microbial genetic material in plasma samples from healthy people and cancer patients.
A bar of milk chocolate with the foil peeled back and a bite taken out
Q&A: Eating Milk Chocolate in the Morning Boosts Fat Metabolism
Amanda Heidt | Jun 30, 2021 | 6 min read
A study of 19 postmenopausal women found that eating a bar of chocolate in the morning affected their bodies differently than eating it at night, but neither led to weight gain.
A person wearing a purple glove holds out a blue pill
Fecal Microbiota Transplantation Is Poised for a Makeover
Shawna Williams | Jun 1, 2021 | 9 min read
With multiple microbiota therapeutics in the pipeline for recurrent Clostridium difficile infection, clinicians foresee a shift in treatment options for the condition.
