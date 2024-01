A novel PET tracer targeting a receptor in myeloid cells can help monitor disease progression in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis.

Tracking Down Innate Immune Cells in Multiple Sclerosis

Tracking Down Innate Immune Cells in Multiple Sclerosis

Tracking Down Innate Immune Cells in Multiple Sclerosis

A novel PET tracer targeting a receptor in myeloid cells can help monitor disease progression in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis.

A novel PET tracer targeting a receptor in myeloid cells can help monitor disease progression in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis.