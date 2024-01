President Biden’s planned rollout of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses is set to begin next week, but questions remain about who should get them.

To Booster or Not: Scientists and Regulators Debate

To Booster or Not: Scientists and Regulators Debate

To Booster or Not: Scientists and Regulators Debate

President Biden’s planned rollout of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses is set to begin next week, but questions remain about who should get them.

President Biden’s planned rollout of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses is set to begin next week, but questions remain about who should get them.