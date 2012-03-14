ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
next gen
next gen
Next Generation: Cancer Cell Protein Profiling
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jan 15, 2014
| 4 min read
Antibody barcoding allows scientists and clinicians to analyze protein expression in small amounts of cancer tissue.
Next Generation: Cells Communicate with Light
Abby Olena, PhD
| Oct 20, 2013
| 3 min read
Researchers design a clear cellular scaffold called a hydrogel that can be used to detect and transmit light to cells in vivo.
Next Generation: Smoking Out Cancer
Sabrina Richards
| Jul 17, 2013
| 3 min read
Researchers analyze smoke generated during surgical tumor removal to distinguish healthy and diseased tissues in real time.
Next Generation: Separation Two Ways
Sabrina Richards
| Jun 26, 2012
| 2 min read
Researchers designed a microfluidics chip to separate cells using gravity and a force field.
Genomics Boom Continues
Jef Akst
| Apr 16, 2012
| 1 min read
A new report estimates that the genomics research tools market will be worth nearly $9 billion by 2016.
Next Generation: A Molecular Camera
Hannah Waters
| Mar 14, 2012
| 3 min read
Knocking electrons out of atomic orbit with a laser allows researchers to take femtosecond-scale “movies” of molecules in motion.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT