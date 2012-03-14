ADVERTISEMENT
Next Generation: Cancer Cell Protein Profiling
Abby Olena, PhD | Jan 15, 2014 | 4 min read
Antibody barcoding allows scientists and clinicians to analyze protein expression in small amounts of cancer tissue.
Next Generation: Cells Communicate with Light
Abby Olena, PhD | Oct 20, 2013 | 3 min read
Researchers design a clear cellular scaffold called a hydrogel that can be used to detect and transmit light to cells in vivo.
Next Generation: Smoking Out Cancer
Sabrina Richards | Jul 17, 2013 | 3 min read
Researchers analyze smoke generated during surgical tumor removal to distinguish healthy and diseased tissues in real time.
Next Generation: Separation Two Ways
Sabrina Richards | Jun 26, 2012 | 2 min read
Researchers designed a microfluidics chip to separate cells using gravity and a force field.
Genomics Boom Continues
Jef Akst | Apr 16, 2012 | 1 min read
A new report estimates that the genomics research tools market will be worth nearly $9 billion by 2016.
Next Generation: A Molecular Camera
Hannah Waters | Mar 14, 2012 | 3 min read
Knocking electrons out of atomic orbit with a laser allows researchers to take femtosecond-scale “movies” of molecules in motion.
