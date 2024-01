A comparison of thousands of former athletes in the two sports finds that NFL players were more likely than MLB players to die from cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, in particular.

Pro Football Players Die at a Higher Rate than Pro Baseball Players

Pro Football Players Die at a Higher Rate than Pro Baseball Players

A comparison of thousands of former athletes in the two sports finds that NFL players were more likely than MLB players to die from cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, in particular.

A comparison of thousands of former athletes in the two sports finds that NFL players were more likely than MLB players to die from cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, in particular.