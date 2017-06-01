ADVERTISEMENT
Cartoon of a silhouetted person’s bright pink brain being shocked by jumper cables
Electrically Zapping Specific Brain Regions Can Boost Memory
Low-intensity electrical stimulation allows older adults to better recall a list of words for at least a month following the treatment, a study finds, providing further evidence for the debated idea that electrical stimulation can enhance cognitive performance.
an illustration of a person's head with the thalamus highlighted
Brain Stimulation Tested to Awaken Coma Patients
Shawna Williams | Feb 5, 2021 | 4 min read
Two out of three people who received noninvasive ultrasound appear to have gained some level of consciousness, according to preliminary trial results.
Deep Brain Optogenetic Control Without Implants
Ruth Williams | Apr 30, 2020 | 3 min read
Engineering an ultra-sensitive light-activated ion channel into brain cells allows for the control of neurons in live animals without a brain-implanted light source.
Noninvasive Brain Stimulation Turns Back Clock on Memory
Jef Akst | Apr 8, 2019 | 2 min read
The approach temporarily improved the performance of older adults on memory tasks to be on par with people in their 20s.
The Next Generation of Noninvasive Brain Stimulation
Jef Akst | Nov 14, 2017 | 3 min read
New techniques for activating or suppressing neural activity by zapping the skull’s surface allow researchers to target smaller and deeper areas of the brain.
Deep Brain Stimulation Without Surgery
Aggie Mika | Jun 1, 2017 | 4 min read
Using interfering high-frequency currents applied to the surface of the mouse skull, scientists can noninvasively target brain regions buried below the cortical surface. 
