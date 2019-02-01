Subscribe
The Smell of Food Affects Metabolism in Fasting Mice
The odor prompted the animals' fat cells to release lipids into circulation.
The Smell of Food Affects Metabolism in Fasting Mice
The Smell of Food Affects Metabolism in Fasting Mice
The odor prompted the animals’ fat cells to release lipids into circulation.
The odor prompted the animals’ fat cells to release lipids into circulation.
olfaction
olfaction
Disease Scent Signatures Disclose What the Nose Knows
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Jun 12, 2023
| 4 min read
Researchers redefine the lost art of smelling illness using one woman’s exquisitely sensitive nose.
Smelly Skin Compounds Draw Mosquitoes to Some People More than Others
Katherine Irving
| Oct 19, 2022
| 3 min read
People with more carboxylic acids in their body odor are more attractive to mosquitoes, a study finds.
The Scientist
’s Journal Club: Olfaction and the Brain
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Gonzalo Otazu will discuss how the brain processes smells differently in neurotypical mice compared to a mouse model of autism spectrum disorder.
The Neuroscience Behind Why Mosquitoes Always Find You
Sophie Fessl, PhD
| Aug 18, 2022
| 5 min read
Neurons in mosquito antennae can express more than one olfactory receptor at a time, a redundancy that likely ensures they don’t lose a potential host’s scent.
Study: People “Click” Better When Their Body Odor Matches
Dan Robitzski
| Jun 24, 2022
| 6 min read
Pairs of same-sex friends who reported strong connections when they first met had similar body odors, and body odor similarity predicted whether two strangers would hit it off.
The Scientist
Speaks Podcast - Episode 12
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| 1 min read
Decoding Smell: Demystifying Human Disease and Behavior
COVID-19 Linked to Neural Changes
Shawna Williams
| Mar 7, 2022
| 3 min read
A study that examined the brains of people before and after SARS-CoV-2 infection found a decrease in brain volume and damage to olfactory areas compared with controls.
Even the Tiniest of Birds Use Smell in Some Situations
Jef Akst
| Jan 4, 2022
| 4 min read
Once considered anosmic, birds are now widely recognized as using olfactory cues to aid in a wide range of behaviors.
Bacterial Infections Disrupt Flies’ Sense of Smell
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jul 21, 2021
| 4 min read
The temporary loss of olfaction stops the flies from eating any more of whatever it is that made them sick.
Dogs: The New COVID-19 Rapid Test
Kerry Grens
| May 24, 2021
| 2 min read
Two studies this month point to pooches’ quick detection of SARS-CoV-2 on material that touched the skin of infected participants, although the pups’ accuracy does not match that of RT-PCR.
Watch a Trained Pup Detect Prostate Cancer From a Urine Sample
Asher Jones
| Feb 18, 2021
| 1 min read
Good girl, Florin!
Dogs Are Teaching Machines to Sniff Out Cancer
Asher Jones
| Feb 18, 2021
| 5 min read
In a proof-of-concept study, researchers used dogs’ diagnoses of prostate cancer to inform a machine learning algorithm with the goal of one day detecting cancers with canine-level accuracy.
The Brain’s Immune Cells Stand Sentinel Against Viral Invasion
Ashley Yeager
| Oct 1, 2020
| 4 min read
Some viruses, possibly even SARS-CoV-2, can sneak into the brain through the nose. Recent studies show that microglia are ready for them when they do.
Researchers Make Mice Smell Odors that Aren’t Really There
Ruth Williams
| Jun 18, 2020
| 3 min read
Using optogenetics, scientists have simulated the sense of smell directly within the mouse brain to investigate the nature of olfactory perception.
Image of the Day: Olfactory Capacities
Amy Schleunes
| Apr 15, 2020
| 2 min read
Most small amphibious mammals have a diminished sense of smell, a quality that likely arose because of a tradeoff with thermoregulation capacities that allowed them to conserve heat in aquatic environments.
Smell May Be Possible Without Olfactory Bulbs
Jef Akst
| Nov 6, 2019
| 2 min read
A study identifies five women who have a functioning sense of smell despite an apparent lack of olfactory bulbs—the region of the brain that processes odors.
Image of the Day: Mosquito Flight Simulator
Nicoletta Lanese
| Jul 30, 2019
| 1 min read
Carbon dioxide pumped into a bright chamber mimics a breathing host for the pest to target.
Stem Cells Delivered to the Nose Restore Mice’s Ability to Smell
Kerry Grens
| May 30, 2019
| 2 min read
The introduced cells engrafted in the nose, became olfactory sensory neurons, and sent axons to the animals’ brains.
A Keen Sense of Smell Appears to Go Hand in Hand with Spatial Memory
Shawna Williams
| Feb 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Authors of a small study say the two abilities likely evolved in tandem.
